ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lumberton man.
Jaheim Purdie was found dead early Wednesday afternoon after the sheriff’s office said deputies were called about a shooting in the 14000 block of Highway 71 N. in Shannon.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. The Shannon Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
