ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — ​Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a Lumberton man who murdered a female and injured a male after shooting into a vehicle Friday morning, according to deputies.

​Brandon Keith Locklear, 31, is wanted for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday at about 2:40 am, deputies responded to the area of Deep Branch Rd. and Recreation Center Rd., Maxton in reference to two people shot.

​Upon the arrival of deputies, Brooke Dial, 38, of Pembroke and Cedric Locklear, 32, of Rowland were found shot. Dial was pronounced deceased at the scene and Locklear was transported to undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.