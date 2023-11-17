ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Lumberton man is wanted for murder in Robeson County, deputies said.

Tyler Wayne Hunt faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of 42-year-old Michael D. Hathaway on Saturday night, deputies said.

Deputies found Hathaway dead from a gunshot wound after they were called to the 500 block of Edward Circle at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday. No additional information was immediately available.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.