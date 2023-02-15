LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since mid-January.

Megan Nicole Locklear was last seen on Jan. 19 near Stock’s Food Mart in Lumberton, police said. She was reported missing by her mother on Feb. 8.

Locklear is about 4-foot-11 with a slender build and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.