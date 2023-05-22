ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton woman was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run almost a year ago, Robeson County deputies said.

Deputies arrested Brandy McKee, 25, and charged her with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Montrea Howell, 42, of Lumberton.

North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the area of Bee Gee Road in Lumberton on June 25, 2022. After a trooper arrived, the vehicle that hit Howell fled, deputies said.

McKee and Howell were dating at the time of his death, deputies said.

McKee was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million secured bond.