ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton woman died Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle while she was walking on Highway 711 near Pembroke in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Ann Cummings was walking south in the northbound lane of traffic when she was hit by a 2017 Ford passenger vehicle, troopers said. The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. near Highway 710.

Cummings died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Ford was not injured.