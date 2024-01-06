ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at deputies and refusing to surrender to law enforcement causing a barricade situation at a home in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Bruce Maynor, 46, and Miranda Locklear, 26, were both arrested after a two-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Deputies said the two attempted to flee from law enforcement into the woods.

Maynor was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,050,000.00 secured bond.

Locklear was charged with accessory after the fact and was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000.00 secured bond.

On Friday night at about 7:44 p.m. the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Singletary Church Road in reference to a dispute and weapons violation. Before deputies arrived on scene, deputies said there were reportedly shots being fired at the location.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the people involved in the dispute and more shots were fired from the suspect’s home, deputies said.

Deputies said as they were on the scene, they were able to identify the suspect, who retreated into his residence with a woman after discharging his weapon.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Division, and Aviation Division came to the scene after the suspect refused to exit his home after several commands from deputies.

During the standoff with law enforcement, deputies said they saw a red laser being pointed in the direction of deputies and shots fired from the residence.

After about two hours, deputies said the two suspects were seen leaving the home and running into a wooded area. Deputies said law enforcement officers with the assistance of a sheriff’s office drone were able to track and apprehend the suspects.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted along with the Allenton Fire Department.

During the investigation, three weapons and ammunition were seized. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.