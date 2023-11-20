ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The suspect accused of shooting two Robeson County deputies while out on bond on a murder charge has been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shawn Tobin Locklear has been released from UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center and placed into the custody of the Department of Adult Corrections at Central Prison, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear, 20, of Maxton, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Locklear was also served with an outstanding order for violating a pretrial release, according to the sheriff’s office. He is held without bond and his first court appearance is set for Wednesday via teleconference.

The incident happened on Nov. 7 while Locklear was out of jail on bond for murder and armed robbery charges that stemmed from the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, in late November 2022. Authorities said he also was arrested on an armed robbery charge in March 2022 and was given a bond in that case as well.

Count on News13 for updates.