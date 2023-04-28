ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Friday in connection with a deadly shooting on April 14, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Jeremy A. Sweat, 20, of Fairmont and charged him first-degree murder and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

Sweat allegedly shot Rashawn McLean, 31, of Fairmont on April 14. McLean died from his injuries on Thursday, deputies said.

Sweat was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the release.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.