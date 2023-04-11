ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making illegal alcohol sales at his house in Robeson County, according to a news release from the Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Special agents with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Ballance Farm Road in the St. Pauls area, authorities said.

The search resulted in the arrest of Juan Johnson, 46, of St. Pauls, according to the release. He was charged with possessing alcoholic beverages without obtaining the applicable ABC permits and revenue licenses, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling and/or keeping controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

North Carolina ALE agents seized items related to the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages that included spirituous liquor, malt beverages and US currency.

The investigation was done after agents received complaints about Johnson, according to the release.