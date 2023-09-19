ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A wanted Red Springs man has been arrested in connection with three separate investigations, including one that led to two deputies being injured, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shamael J. Ellerber, 33, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of resisting a public officer inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Deputies said they were called on Sunday to the Thunder Valley Store on Old Lowery Road about a narcotics violation. When they arrived, they approached Elleber’s vehicle to speak with him, but he drove away and then ran off after a short chase.

During the pursuit on foot, Ellerber shot his gun as the deputy pursued him, the sheriff’s office said. He was eventually found hiding in a hay field, and he was taken a local medical center for treatment because of his “physical behaviors.”

Ellerber was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $435,000 bond.