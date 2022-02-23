ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County have charged a man recently discharged from prison in South Carolina in an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant in August 2013.

Allen D. Keck, 42, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, according to St. Pauls police and online records at the Robeson County Detention Center.

According to a St. Pauls police incident report, two men robbed the McDonald’s restaurant on W. Broad Street at gunpoint about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2013. The manager told police that one of the men, later identified as Keck, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to open a safe in the back of the store and to put money in a bag.

The other suspect, who is not identified in the report, remained in the lobby and tried to collect cellphones from people before both men ran out of the store, the police report said. There were 13 people in the store at the time of the robbery.

The charges follow his recent release from prison in South Carolina, where he served a three-year sentence for a strong-armed robbery in Dillon and a 10-year sentence for an armed robbery in Florence County, South Carolina Department of Corrections online records show.

He began serving those sentences in September 2013, a month after the St. Pauls robbery. Prison records also show he attempted to escape in February 2018.

News13 reported on Aug. 28, 2013, that Keck was among four people arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on T.V. Road in Florence County that took place earlier that month.

Keck faces 14 counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and a misdemeanor larceny charge for the McDonald’s robbery.

He was given a $1.675 million bond and remains in the Robeson County Detention. He has a court date scheduled for March 9.