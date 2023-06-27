ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A man was charged in a deadly hit and run that left a 74-year-old woman in a golf cart dead, according to an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis, Kevin Page was charged with felony hit and run, felony theft by vehicle and driving while impaired.
Lewis said the crash happened Monday at 9:10 p.m. on Wire Grass Road near the intersection of Highway 41 in Robeson County.
Lewis said the car failed to reduce speed, crossed the centerline in a no passing zone and hit the golf cart as it was turning left into a driveway.
Page fled the scene after impact until his vehicle became disabled, Lewis said.
Annie Thomas was a passenger in the golf cart and died, according to Lewis.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.