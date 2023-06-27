ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A man was charged in a deadly hit and run that left a 74-year-old woman in a golf cart dead, according to an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis, Kevin Page was charged with felony hit and run, felony theft by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Lewis said the crash happened Monday at 9:10 p.m. on Wire Grass Road near the intersection of Highway 41 in Robeson County.

Lewis said the car failed to reduce speed, crossed the centerline in a no passing zone and hit the golf cart as it was turning left into a driveway.

Page fled the scene after impact until his vehicle became disabled, Lewis said.

Annie Thomas was a passenger in the golf cart and died, according to Lewis.