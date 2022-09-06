ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said.
Chavis was walking in the road when he was hit, according to Lewis. No charges will be filed, Lewis said.
No other details about the crash were available.