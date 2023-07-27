ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Wednesday night after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. while the car was traveling west on Pearsall Road, Lewis said. The car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

No one else was in the vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern Health in Lumberton, Lewis said. The driver’s name will not be released until after the family has been notified.