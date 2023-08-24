PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old man died after being shot in Pembroke earlier this month, according to Police Chief Adrian Hunt.

Daniel Locklear died in a hospital after being shot on Aug. 12, Hunt said. The shooting happened in the 500 block of McInnis Street.

John Locklear, 46, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and trafficking cocaine, booking records show.

Locklear was granted a $350,000 bond, but Hunt said one of his detectives has contacted the district attorney’s office to upgrade his charges.

