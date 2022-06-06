ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man jailed for violating parole after a weapons conviction escaped from a confinement center in Lumberton Sunday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are looking for James Nicholas Jacobs, who was discovered missing about 8 p.m. from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, NCPDS said.

Jacobs, 31, is 5-foot-8 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and torso.

He was serving a 90-day sentence for a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2021 conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon, NCDPS said. He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information about Jacobs or the escape is asked to call the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

No additional information was immediately available.