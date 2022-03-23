FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A 60-year-old man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a car in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Thomas Jones of Fairmont was walking along East White Pond Road near Fairmont when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction he was walking, 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the NCHP said. Jones was wearing dark clothing, and the road was not well it.

The driver will not face any charges, Lewis said. No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.