ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing multiple charges after a person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon that led to a lengthy standoff with authorities in Robeson County, deputies said.

Brock E. Chavis, 36, of Lumberton, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle; and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Robeson County deputies responded at about 1 p.m. to a home in the area of McKinnon Rollin Road and Highway 211 E. near Lumberton where they found a 53-year-old with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Deputies and members of the county’s SWAT and aviation teams were called to the area after Chavis refused to come out of the home, deputies said. He was eventually taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.