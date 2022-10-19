ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said.
Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 block of Rennert Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Locklear, who deputies said has a prior felony conviction, faces several charges, including possessing a weapon of mass destruction, possessing drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center.
He was given a $360,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, according to booking records.
Anyone with information regarding drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191 or to email drugs@robesoncoso.org.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.