RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an unspecified amount of cash and firearms. Deputies did not provide a street value for the drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Express van in the area of Dixie and Old Lowery roads in Reds Springs. The seized items were found during a search of the van and a home in the 400 block of LR&M Drive in Red Springs.

Miller is facing three counts of trafficking in cocaine; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center pending a court hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the investigation or drug activity in the county to call 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.