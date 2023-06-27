ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A man was jailed on a murder charge in Robeson County after an alleged domestic dispute, deputies said on Facebook.
Nicky Jackson, 46, of Lumberton, was charged with second-degree murder, deputies said. He allegedly shot and killed Alex E. Taylor, 21, of Lumberton, during a domestic dispute.
Deputies responded to a call at about 4:08 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Smith Mill Road in Lumberton, according to deputies. Upon arrival, they found Taylor dead and Jackson with a gunshot wound.
Jackson is being detained in South Carolina and will face additional charges after his extradition back to North Carolina, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
