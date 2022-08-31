ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and crashed with another car, Lewis said.

Locker’s car overturned in the crash and he died on scene, Lewis said.

No other information about the crash or if there were any other injuries was immediately available.