ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A 27-year-old man on a moped was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on Locklear Road near Chicken Road in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Triston Lowery of Pembroke was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 8:17 a.m. while he was traveling west on Locklear Road and collided with the pickup truck, which was going east, Lewis said.

The moped crossed the center line into the path of the truck, according to Lewis.