ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man out of jail on bond after being accused of killing two people in Robeson County in 2018 is back behind bars, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Walter W. Locklear, 33, after a traffic stop on Thursday and charged him with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon; forgery of an instrument; forgery and uttering; and obtaining property by false pretense.

Investigators pulled over Locklear’s Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of ​Parkton Tobermory Road and Council Road in Parkton. While searching the SUV, they found marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Locklear is accused of killing Ardell Bullard, 21, and Dakota Bullard, 9, both of Maxton, in January 2018. Deputies said Ardell Bullard’s body was found on a dirt road in the area of McGirt Gin Road in Maxton. Dakota Bullard’s body was found several hours later inside a burned pickup in the area of Lakewood Drive and Modest Road in Maxton.

Locklear was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and burning of personal property in connection with the killings.

He is currently being held without bond on the new charges at the Robeson County Detention Center.