ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested for the second time this year for murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinton Robert Brayboy, 26, turned himself into authorities Friday and was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear, deputies said.

The charges are said to be related to the death of Zachary Locklear, 26, of Maxton. On Thursday evening, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near Pembroke in Robeson County in reference to a person shot.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Locklear was found shot and was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment where he later died due to his injuries.

Brayboy was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on March 1 in relation to an incident that happened February 28.

According to deputies, at about 8:48 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near Lumberton in Robeson County in reference to two people shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Coleman Fields, 44, of Lumberton was found dead and a female was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Brayboy is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I understand due process and equal protection under the law, but our citizens and our law enforcement officers are entitled to feel safe and constitutionally protected as well. Regardless of the circumstances, I continue to take issue with a proven violent criminal who is out on bond for murder, being allowed to roam the streets, and now charged with another murder several months later. To be clear, this suspect was not on pre-trial release, and there was no bond reduction in the previous case. This suspect made bond the following day and has now found himself charged again with a very serious offense.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the cases.