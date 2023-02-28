ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a Lumberton man, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Levander Moore Thompson was one of three people arrested after Alan Wayne Fields, 53, was found dead by a relative in an abandoned home from an apparent gunshot wound. He originally was charged with first-degree murder and burglary.

Thompson received an active sentence of 89 months to 119 months, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Thompson, 55, remained in the Robeson County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.