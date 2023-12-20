ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who bragged to investigators about being the “biggest” drug dealer in Robeson County was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

Bruce Carroll Callahan Jr., also known as “Hoss,” claimed to have access to more than 20 kilograms of narcotics at any time. He was sentenced for his role in a scheme to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and crack sourced from Honduras and Mexico.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Callahan and his alleged drug trafficking operation in 2021 after getting numerous community reports that he was selling drugs in the Fairmont area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During the summer of 2021, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of cocaine and crack from Callahan’s residence,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Then, in September 2021, law enforcement arranged for a controlled purchase of 2 kilograms of fentanyl from Callahan.

Callahan’s Honduran suppliers then arranged for co-defendants Rony Lardi-Ortiz and Jefferson Marin Funez to deliver the fentanyl to Callahan’s home in Fairmont on Sept. 16, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lardi-Ortiz and Funez previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 10 years and 126 months, respectively, for their role in the conspiracy.

After Callahan received the fentanyl from Lardi-Ortiz and Funez, they left Callahan’s residence, traveling north on Interstate 95 to deliver the fentanyl but were pulled over by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Callahan and his co-defendants tried to jump out of the vehicle and flee and were quickly apprehended, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Two kilograms of fentanyl were found in the back seat of Callahan’s vehicle.

Authorities also found cocaine while searching Callahan’s home. They also seized items used to package drugs for sale and a .45 caliber handgun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Callahan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and crack; possession with intent to distribute four hundred grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl; and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Callahan’s prior felony convictions include a 2003 federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon and several convictions in Robeson County Superior Court for felonious assaults, trafficking cocaine and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

While awaiting trial before his Sept. 26, guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Callahan, 45, escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia. He was found missing on May 1 and then caught eight days later, just a few miles from the jail.

Callahan was convicted for his prison escape and sentenced to 20 months in custody followed by three years of supervised release, the release said.

“This is the fourth sentence of 25 years or more stemming from drug trafficking in Robeson County in just over a month,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “We and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are partnering with local law enforcement to put dangerous drug traffickers like Callahan behind bars. Drug traffickers can run, but not for long.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the arrest underscores the department’s efforts and commitment to combat the drug trafficking trade.

“Violent crime and overdose deaths are at an all-time high,” Wilkins said. “And it is collaborative efforts such as this that will improve the quality of life in Robeson County.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local, state and federal partners remain committed to addressing the most serious threats to its communities, including the gun violence often linked to drug trafficking networks.

“Dismantling drug trafficking networks and bringing those responsible to justice has an immediate impact on the level of gun violence and violent crime in our area,” Mims said.

“The United States Marshals Service, through its long-standing federal, state, and local partnerships ensures that violent fugitives are continuously pursued, discretely located, and safely arrested,” said U.S. Marshal Glenn McNeill for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “The investigation and capture of Callahan is yet another example of those efforts.”