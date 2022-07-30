ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fayetteville man is wanted for attempted murder after a woman was shot Wednesday in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joseph Randall Deluca, 36, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened as the victim was driving in the Red Springs area, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim found deputies as she drove on Rennert Road in the Shannon area and crashed while seeking medical attention.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Deluca is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.