ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for a shooting Friday in St. Pauls that left a victim in critical condition, according to police.

Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell, of Lumberton, is wanted in connection with the shooting, police said.

Police were called at about 4:48 p.m. Friday to West Clark Street after reports of a person who was shot. Officers found the victim outside of a home with a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.