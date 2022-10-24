ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police.

Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. on April 22 on W. Clark Street.

Authorities did not release details about Mitchell’s arrest, and no updated information was available about the condition of the victim, who was flown to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition after the shooting.

