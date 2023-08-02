LUMBERON, N.C. (WBTW) — A wanted man who was declared “armed and dangerous” turned himself into authorities Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting near Lumberton, deputies said.

Chamberlian Lee Oxendine, 26, is charged with First-Degree Murder and is being held without bond.

The charge is in relation to death of Tazarie Butler, 21, of Lumberton.



On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 9:08 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 135 Beam Rd., Lumberton in reference to Butler being shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Butler was found deceased.



“Let me be clear again about the bonding process,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a news release. “We do not set bonds or control how they are changed or made. That decision is in the hands of a judicial official. I agree that there is something wrong in the system when homicide suspects are allowed to walk around with an ankle bracelet on and be out on bond,” Wilkins continued. “While I know bonds can’t be used as punishment, the fact that you are out of jail on a bond for another felony offense should speak for itself.

Wilkins said the detectives in the case have worked tirelessly and have been very methodical in their handling of the case.



“I want to thank the Detectives that have worked tirelessly on this case and have been very methodical in their handling of it,” he said. “Despite close scrutiny and constant criticism, they have shown professionalism and determination to bring someone to justice. Our work isn’t a TV show. This was true life with life-changing consequences, evidence had to be carefully examined and studied, and reports had to come in offering further evidence and proof of a homicide. In this case, it all has led to this arrest as the investigation continues. Our prayers continue for the family and friends of the Mr. Butler.”



The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.


