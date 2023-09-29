ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Maxton man is in custody and will face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a Red Springs man, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaiden Warren Locklear, 20, surrendered to sheriff’s office investigators on Thursday. He had been wanted in Monday’s shooting death of Rondell Hammonds, 50. Locklear had been out of jail on bond for an attempted-murder change, authorities said.

Deputies found Hammond with a gunshot wound when they were called at about 1:45 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Church Road. He died later at UNC Southeastern Medical Center.

Locklear was being held without bond Friday morning at the Robeson County Detention Center. No information about his prior arrest on the attempted-murder charge was immediately available.



Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910)-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.