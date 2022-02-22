LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Masks will become optional in Robeson County schools starting on Monday after the board of education voted Tuesday night to remove the mandate that has been in place since August.

The decision to remove the mandate follows recent changes approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition to the removal of the mandate, several other changes are being made to bring the district closer to normal operations, including the reopening of schools to parents and visitors. School cafeterias will also be reopened based on staffing levels at individual schools, officials said. Masks will also no longer be required at athletic events

In addition, anyone exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to isolate or quarantine, officials said. However, they will need to wear a mask for 10 days.

One place the mandate will remain in effect is on school buses, where masks will still be required because of federal guidelines, officials said. The district will continue to provide masks on its buses for those who need them.

Contact tracing will continue so school officials can identify close contacts to staff members and parents and let them know if there is a positive case in the building, officials said.

The district also said that the Robeson County Health Department could reinstate the mandate or order other changes at any time if COVID conditions worsen again.

Also Tuesday night, the board agreed to return to open public meetings starting in March.