MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with other charges, after police said he shot three people over the weekend.

Justin Ray Porter, 34, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office after investigators were executing a search warrant, according to authorities. He has been given a $4.75 million secured bond.

The shootings happened Sunday in the 200 block of Albert Road in Pembroke, according to authorities. One person was injured and is in critical condition. Two other people were shot and are expected to survive.

Porter is also facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, along with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.