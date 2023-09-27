ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Maxton man out of jail on bond after being charged with attempted murder is now wanted in connection with a recent homicide, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaiden Warren Locklear is facing a first-degree murder charge in Monday morning’s shooting death of Rondell Hammonds, 50, of Red Springs, the sheriff’s office said. Hammonds died at UNC Southeastern Medical Center after the shooting in the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs.

Authorities have not released any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about Locklear or the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.