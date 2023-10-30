ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man was recently sentenced to 190-240 months in prison for the distribution of illegal narcotics, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Williams, 31, was sentenced in Robeson County Superior Court, the sheriff’s office said. He was also fined $50,000.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation conducted by its drug enforcement division led to the seizure of more than 150 grams of fentanyl and tramadol. The investigation revealed Williams was involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in Robeson County and other locations.