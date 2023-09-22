MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Maxton police are searching for a man who is wanted in relation to a hit-and-run and kidnapping of a woman, according to Sgt. Darren Brewington with the Maxton Police Department.

Brewington said Kish Aaron Harris hit a car on Main Street with a woman and her two children in the vehicle Thursday night.

Brewington said Harris had a woman in his car who he is believed to have kidnapped. Brewington said after the crash, Harris jumped out of his car and ran toward Main Street and 5th Street near an apartment complex.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team is searching for Harris near the apartment complex, police said.

Brewington said Harris is armed and dangerous and the public is asked to call 911 if they spot him.

