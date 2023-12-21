MAXTON, N.C (WBTW) — The Better Business Bureau said first time homeowners may be vulnerable to home warranty horror stories.

News13 spoke with a woman from Maxton who is dealing with a home warranty horror story now.

Erica Banks, a First Premier Home Warranty customer, said moving into her new home was a great idea, until her home was botched in failed maintenance repairs that she claims her home warranty program conducted.

“I’m like saying to myself,” Banks said. “Is it a good place to stay? “

Banks said she bought the home and signed her warranty agreement with Fist Premier Home Warranty in February.

Shortly after, Banks claims her inside and outside outlets weren’t working, and First Premier sent a technician.

“He took my electrical outlet,” Banks said. “He started working up under the house pulling the wires. Then he told me he had to come back with a second person.”

She said the technician stopped returning her calls and the company refused to pay to have the outlet fixed correctly.

“I couldn’t even do my yard,” Banks said. “All of my outside extensions like weed eaters and all that stuff I have to plug it in on the inside.”

First Premier is not accredited through the Better Business Bureau. The Bureau said they received 306 First Premier Home Warranty Customer complaints in the last three years.

First Premier Representative, Todd, who refused to give his last name to News13, said the company does not cover exterior repairs, despite Banks claiming a technician was sent by the company to work on the outside outlets.

“I’m trying to figure out why your technician would come over here and mess up,” Banks said. “Or even touch my exterior outlet if you don’t deal with it.”

A BBB spokesperson said in situations like this knowing everything included in the warranty and reading the companies reviews may have been helpful.

If you think you may have been harmed in a homeowner warranty agreement, click here.