ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Maxton woman has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday to the 200 block of Will Road in Pembroke about an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool, according to a news release. The toddler was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Deputies arrested Shaunna Locklear, 26, and charged her with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

No additional details were immediately available.

The ​Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Homicide Divisions investigated the case along with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, according to deputies.

The department asked anyone with information to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.