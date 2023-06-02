ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Maxton woman has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded Thursday to the 200 block of Will Road in Pembroke about an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool, according to a news release. The toddler was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Deputies arrested Shaunna Locklear, 26, and charged her with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Homicide Divisions investigated the case along with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, according to deputies.
The department asked anyone with information to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.