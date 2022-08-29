ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.”

McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers late at night after the Aug. 18 drawing, but she didn’t believe her eyes, so she went to the kitchen to get more light to see better.

“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good, I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”

She bought her ticket from Short Stop Mart on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton.

“I was pinching everybody to make sure it was real,” McCain said. “My sister told me ‘You deserve it.’”

Each number on her Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket had a special significance to her.

“I guess it was my time,” she said. “This is awesome.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $537,093.