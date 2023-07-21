ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday night in a hit-and-run when the moped he was riding on was struck from behind by a car in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. when the car going south on Buie Philadelphius Road south of Red Springs failed to slow down and ran into the back of the moped, Lewis said. The man on the moped was pronounced dead at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton.

Lewis said authorities are still trying to identify the man and the type of car involved in the incident. Troopers are looking for surveillance video that might help them determine the model of the car.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.