PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A data breach at a health care corporation in Robeson County has affected more than 300 Texans.

Robeson Health Care Corporation, in Pembroke, has reported a data breach that includes people’s names, social security numbers, medical information, dates of birth and health insurance information. 324 Texans have been affected.

The breach information was added to the Texas Attorney General’s Office website on Tuesday. RHCC said it became aware of its computer network being affected by malware in February.

In September, it became law in Texas for businesses and organizations that have a data breach impacting 250+ Texans to report the breaches to the attorney general’s office using an online report tool.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office reported on its website that more than 15,000 people were affected by the data breach.