ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died in September 2022 has been charged in his death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Jo Hunt, 27, of Shannon, turned herself in Wednesday to sheriff’s office investigators, deputies said. She was accompanied by her attorney.

Hunt was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious injury, deputies said. She was given a $1 million bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Deputies found Dakota Williams dead on Sept. 10, 2022, after responding at about 2:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Himark Road in Shannon about a cardiac arrest. An autopsy conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the boy died as a result of “methamphetamine toxicity.”