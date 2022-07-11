ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after a crash, but traffic backups continue in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m., and at 1:20 p.m., NCDOT said the highway had reopened after being closed near the W. Broad Street exit, NCDOT said.

At 1:15 p.m., an NCDOT traffic camera showed a long line of traffic backed up in the southbound lanes of the interstate. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

No information about the crash was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.