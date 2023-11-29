ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — State authorities have identified a suspect they are looking for in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Monday in Robeson County.

Barry Robert Smith is wanted in the crash along Highway 71 near Malloy Road that left one person dead, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, driving with a revoked driver’s license and driving left of center.

Troopers initially said they were looking for a “person of interest” in their investigation. The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released by authorities.

According to Lewis, troopers said Smith’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle, killing the driver. He then ran away before state troopers arrived.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

