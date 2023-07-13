MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A 48-year-old man on a moped was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Maxton, authorities said.

Claybon Bullard Jr. died in the crash, which happened as the vehicles were traveling east on Prospect Road and the car failed to slow down and hit the moped from behind, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car that hit the moped fled and is still wanted by troopers, Lewis said.

The make and model of the car that hit the moped has not been confirmed, Lewis said.

No additional information was immediately available.

