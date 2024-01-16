PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Newly-elected members of the Lumbee Tribe were inaugurated on Tuesday evening in Robeson County.

The inauguration was rescheduled from last week because of severe weather. Members met at the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club off of Youth Drive in Pembroke for the event, which started at 6 p.m.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis GrahamNews13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Some member representatives shared their main duties and goals as a tribe.

“I think that’s the main goal, and I would encourage our youth to look at it that way, it’s an opportunity to give back,” said Alex Baker, Tribal District 13 representative. “We have a duty not only to receive services, but to do our civic duty and this is the opportunity along with voting, but to serve the tribe council.”

The tribe’s website also says one of its missions is to advocate for Lumbee agricultural opportunities and promote tribal food security.