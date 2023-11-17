ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews will be working on several roads in Robeson County starting next spring, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was awarded a $4.5 million contract for the work this week, NCDOT said.

The projects involve nearly 19 miles of roadway and include:

repaving 4.5 miles of N.C. 41 from N.C. 211 to Tar Heel Road

repaving a small stretch of West Third Street (N.C. 711) in downtown Pembroke

repaving sections of University Road, Tolarsville Road, East Great Marsh Church Road, Robert Bessie Road, South Walnut Street

NCDOT said the roads also will be restriped with high-visibility, thermoplastic lane markings. The work is expected to begin next spring and be completed by the summer of 2025.

