ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago.

Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died after being hit on May 3, 2021, on Old Lowery Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is investigating both deaths.

Authorities found Coe’s body about 3:15 a.m. on the northbound shoulder of Carolina Church Road. Investigators have determined that he was hit by a vehicle traveling north but said they have not been able to determine what kind of vehicle was involved.

Carolyn Locklear (Photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol)

Locklear’s body was found about 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Old Lowery Road. Troopers said they think she was hit by a white 2004-08 model Kia Sportage that would have had damage to the right front.

Evidence collected at the scene and security video were used to get a description of the vehicle, troopers said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Lumberton Highway Patrol Office at 910-618-5555.

Count on News13 for updates.